iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

iomart Group (LON:IOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

LON:IOM opened at GBX 287 ($3.75) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 281.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93. The stock has a market cap of £314.39 million and a PE ratio of 28.14. iomart Group has a 1-year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 380 ($4.96).

In other iomart Group news, insider Reece Donovan acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £19,950 ($26,064.80).

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

