Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $12,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after buying an additional 3,550,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,548,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,360,000 after purchasing an additional 610,946 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,696.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 448,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 436,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,864,000 after buying an additional 432,632 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

TAP opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.03.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

