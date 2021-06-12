HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 887 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys stock opened at $252.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.42 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.00.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,203 shares of company stock worth $1,109,248 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

