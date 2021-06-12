State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Teledyne FLIR were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Teledyne FLIR in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Teledyne FLIR in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Teledyne FLIR by 22.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Teledyne FLIR in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teledyne FLIR news, SVP Sonia Galindo sold 8,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $525,098.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,724 shares of company stock valued at $20,086,181 in the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. Teledyne FLIR, LLC has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $60.66.

Teledyne FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Teledyne FLIR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne FLIR, LLC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Teledyne FLIR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne FLIR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne FLIR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

