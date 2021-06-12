LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Update

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a growth of 767.0% from the May 13th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LXXGF opened at 0.58 on Friday. LexaGene has a 12-month low of 0.40 and a 12-month high of 1.22.

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

