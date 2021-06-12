LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Update

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a growth of 767.0% from the May 13th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LXXGF opened at 0.58 on Friday. LexaGene has a 12-month low of 0.40 and a 12-month high of 1.22.
LexaGene Company Profile
