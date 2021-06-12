NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Thomas H. Waechter Sells 2,394 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.64. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $1,179,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 225.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 30,303 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in NETGEAR by 16.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.