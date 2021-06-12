Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Insider Sells 1,851 Shares of Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $91,680.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,439.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chris K. Visser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Chris K. Visser sold 25,227 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $1,122,096.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $46.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $50.06.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 7.69%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $153,911,000 after purchasing an additional 143,586 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 167.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,812 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 128,844 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2,553.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 95,515 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 91,915 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 93.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Zumiez by 37.0% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

