CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.5% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 964,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,732,000 after buying an additional 136,439 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,541,000 after buying an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,004,000 after buying an additional 60,411 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.8% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 679,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,825,000 after buying an additional 60,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 676,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,560,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $136.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.89 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $92.61 and a 1 year high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

