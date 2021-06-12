MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Sells $85,175.01 in Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $85,175.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,320,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,851,338.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alexandria Forbes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Alexandria Forbes sold 4,153 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $62,461.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $659.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.31. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 413.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

