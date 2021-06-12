Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Major Shareholder Sells $345,501.94 in Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 85,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $345,501.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $230,681.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 38,370 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $157,317.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 103,850 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $436,170.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 80,616 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $339,393.36.

On Monday, April 26th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,764,516 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $8,514,709.28.

On Friday, April 23rd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,438,051 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $7,241,011.47.

On Wednesday, April 21st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 438,612 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $1,298,291.52.

On Monday, April 19th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 56,738 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $169,646.62.

On Friday, April 16th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 250,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $735,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 7,557 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $22,671.00.

On Monday, April 12th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 14,100 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $42,441.00.

NASDAQ PANL opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 47,765 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

