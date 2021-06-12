First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Short Interest Up 900.0% in May

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:FTLB opened at $21.88 on Friday. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 16.58% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.