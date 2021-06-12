Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EQR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.60.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $80.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $82.05.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,529 shares of company stock worth $3,371,174. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.