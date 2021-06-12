Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 404,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 36,342 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $252,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 42.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,673,000 after buying an additional 135,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 65.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Shares of ECHO opened at $32.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $877.39 million, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,137.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ECHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.