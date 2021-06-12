Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,861,000 after buying an additional 117,984 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $173.27 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

