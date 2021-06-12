Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 566.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CWH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $39.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $49.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.24.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $19,627,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 958,288 shares of company stock worth $43,400,558 over the last 90 days. 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

