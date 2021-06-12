Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 21,090 Shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.06% of Capstead Mortgage worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

CMO opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $644.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 65.60% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Research analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

