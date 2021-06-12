Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,726 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Antero Midstream by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Antero Midstream by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Antero Midstream by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,141,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 668,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Antero Midstream by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 325,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

AM opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 3.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jonestrading cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

