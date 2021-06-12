Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Dynatrace by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.23, a P/E/G ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,852 shares of company stock worth $6,736,586. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.