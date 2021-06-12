Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $346,000 Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

NYSE BHP opened at $75.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.62. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHP. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,138.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

