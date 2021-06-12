Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.