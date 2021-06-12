BlackRock Inc. Has $249.18 Million Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of ePlus worth $249,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $621,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,413.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of PLUS opened at $91.54 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.22.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

