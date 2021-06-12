The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,365 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 53.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 266,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after buying an additional 92,220 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,665,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 475,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $5,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WWE. Cfra downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

Shares of WWE opened at $62.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

