Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after buying an additional 914,802 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,721,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.8% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,658,000 after buying an additional 467,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 191.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 481,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,640,000 after buying an additional 316,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $209.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.42.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

