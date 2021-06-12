Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 132.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,348 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Corning were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $179,905 and have sold 70,360,257 shares valued at $3,060,336,575. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

