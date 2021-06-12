Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,487 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Masimo were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MASI stock opened at $222.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

