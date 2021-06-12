Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $360,000 Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.81, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.87.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

