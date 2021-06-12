AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in AppFolio by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AppFolio by 213.3% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $143.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.10. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. Analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $706,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

