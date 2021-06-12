State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,228 shares of company stock worth $662,538 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GDOT stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,573.00 and a beta of 0.99. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.42.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.