Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 584,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 41,084 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of QYLD opened at $22.44 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.