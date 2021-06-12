Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Holdings Cut by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,977 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of PSEC opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.26. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 142.41% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

