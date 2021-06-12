396,429 Shares in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 396,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.77% of Patria Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth about $1,219,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth about $1,686,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth about $3,734,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth about $14,248,000.

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.57. Patria Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

