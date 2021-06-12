Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107,574 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 192,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,613,000 after purchasing an additional 308,264 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 145,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

WM stock opened at $139.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $144.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $361,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

