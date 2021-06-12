Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,649 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Seagen were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 765.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $195,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,703 shares of company stock valued at $11,935,396. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGEN. Barclays lowered their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.36.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $156.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 0.87. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

