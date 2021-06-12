Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,319 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Illumina were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Illumina by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Illumina by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 1,598.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after buying an additional 67,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $453.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.39. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,538. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

