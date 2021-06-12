Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,642,757 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,822 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Kinross Gold worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 243,170 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Kinross Gold by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 343,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,948 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,892,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,261,000 after acquiring an additional 282,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 743,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 263,911 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.65. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

