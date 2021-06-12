Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

DADA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a PE ratio of -17.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.80. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.39% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

