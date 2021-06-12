frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,918,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,914,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in frontdoor by 699.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 991,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 867,529 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in frontdoor by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,644,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 595,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in frontdoor by 1,084.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 389,715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37. frontdoor has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

