Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.19

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 22614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.41.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.