Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.95

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 12 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

OXINF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

