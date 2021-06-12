CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.50

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €60.50 ($71.18) and last traded at €58.00 ($68.24), with a volume of 88182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €60.04 ($70.64).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVD shares. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €54.10 ($63.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €54.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.56.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

