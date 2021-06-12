Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.62

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.62 and last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 226146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

FJTSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Fujitsu from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 14.34%. On average, analysts predict that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Fujitsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.