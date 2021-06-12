Alan H. Howard Sells 5,600 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MOV opened at $31.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $727.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.23. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Movado Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Movado Group by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Movado Group in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

MOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

