CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Position Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of CAI International worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CAI International by 768.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the 4th quarter valued at $5,388,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CAI International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAI opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. CAI International, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $50.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $675.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.51.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. CAI International’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of CAI International in a report on Wednesday.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

