Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Holdings Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Overstock.com by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com stock opened at $90.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.47. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 4.44.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $56,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,850 shares of company stock worth $1,287,905 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

