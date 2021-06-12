State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 700 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CIT Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after buying an additional 50,412 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 159.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 122,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 75,185 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 1,722.1% during the first quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 308,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,887,000 after purchasing an additional 291,502 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CIT Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,660,000 after buying an additional 762,474 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CIT opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.64. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

