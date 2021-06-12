MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, David Loasby purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $76.73 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

MGEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

