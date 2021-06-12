Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Discovery by 2,171.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,056,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,823,000 after buying an additional 2,921,689 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Discovery by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,176 shares of company stock valued at $20,123,211. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

DISCA stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.