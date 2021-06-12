First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.53 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.37.

