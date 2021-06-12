Synovus Financial Corp Increases Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter worth $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stoneridge by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SRI opened at $32.49 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $882.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CL King cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

