Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Holdings Lowered by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,002,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after acquiring an additional 191,349 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,386,000 after acquiring an additional 135,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter.

FOXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $144.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.28. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.95 and a 52 week high of $166.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

